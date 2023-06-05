Verstappen dominates Spain: ‘incredible victory’ — Formula 1

Il Montmelo it was a real one showdown for Max Verstappen who triumphed in a race held almost alone going to reach 40 in his world championship victories. On the other side of the coin a beatinglet’s avoid mincing words, for the Ferrari: the team showed up on the eve of the Spanish weekend with upset bellies, bragging about updates which on paper should have worked divinely thus bringing the redhead back to the top of the summit. The reality was far more disastrous and disappointing with an indecipherable single-seater and absolutely devoid of the competitive aspect. With the reds out of the game they only remained Aston Martin and Mercedes to play the role of pursuers of the Red Bulls, with the black arrows team which showed a good recovery compared to what had been the start of the season.

The excellent work of Red Bull has been praised starting from its team principal, Christian Horner:

“It would have Tire management could have been difficult for Max, but he handled it beautifully. The start was crucial, she risked something in the first corner with braking and then built a gap [particolarmente impressionante ndr] and ran his race.”

Also Max it was especially said satisfied of what was the litmus test of his talent:

“Driving this car is a great pleasure. I proved it again today. There were different strategies with the tires on track, but I think ours was the right one. A win here is truly amazing.“

Perez Instead he didn’t seem to have the same pace as his partner team, finding himself at the end of the GP even more detached from the number #1 in the world rankings for the title of world champion:

“Today it was about damage limitation, it was very difficult to overtakeespecially when I was in conditions of tires similar to the others and I paid for this“