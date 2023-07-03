Verstappen risked 25 points to gain one more. He won the “Grand Prix of Track Limits” in Austria

The Austrian Grand Prix offered the second sprint weekend of the season, which once again belonged to Red Bull. Max Verstappen took his seventh win of the year and extended his championship streak to five.

After Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton, he became only the third pilot in history to achieve such a streak twice in his career. In the case of the defending champions, based on Red Bull’s current form, it may not be all.

This week was Red Bull’s first home F1 race following the death of team founder and owner Dietrich Mateschitz. Austria remains on the F1 calendar until at least 2030, and Sunday’s race confirmed that it is rightfully so. Not only is it a home race for Red Bull, but the nature of one of the shortest circuits on the calendar makes for an engaging and attractive race.

But it wasn’t just about the home team at the Red Bull Ring. It is worth mentioning, for example, the performance of Ferrari or the recovering McLaren. On the contrary, Mercedes or Aston Martin are disappointing. One of the most discussed topics is the track limits, which were a very prominent part of this year’s ninth F1 event.

The weekend was marked by the tragic death of eighteen-year-old Dutch racer Dilan van’t Hoff, who died during the rainy FRECA race in Spa, Belgium. Immediately there was talk of the necessary changes, especially in connection with racing in the rain.

During the weekend, the former deputy head of the former Force India team – 70-year-old Bob Fernley – also left the motorsport world. F1 honored both with a minute of silence.

In this text you will learn:

why the pilots looked “like amateurs” and why they are not “idiots”; how Verstappen gambled victory for a single point; why Sainz was frustrated after the race; how the McLaren upgrades work.

Verstappen would also lead in the Constructors’ Cup

Fastest in practice, qualifying, sprint shootout, sprint win and finally 42nd F1 triumph, taking him fifth in history ahead of Ayrton Senna. Only four legends are ahead of Verstappen in this indicator – Alain Prost (51), Sebastian Vettel (53), Michael Schumacher (91) and Lewis Hamilton (103).

The Dutchman, who was also driven by the stands dressed in orange, had a comfortable lead at the end, and therefore, after a short exchange of views with the team, something rarely seen happened.

This article is exclusive content for Denník N subscribers.

Are you a subscriber? Log in

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

