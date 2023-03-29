Max Verstappen hopes for a race more”consistent” in Australia, after a broken drive shaft a Jeddah which compromised the rest of his weekend.

After the failure in qualifying, the team decided to change both the driveshaft and the gearbox before the race. The Dutchman then fought his way up to second in the standings, but still ran into problems towards the end as he chased down Sergio Perez.

Although the team initially told both drivers to manage their pace and not focus on setting the fastest lap, Verstappen managed to do so on the final lap of the race, nullifying Perez’s chances of taking the championship lead. .

The Dutchman says he wants a longer race weekend”simpleafter the problems they faced in both Jeddah and Bahrain a few weeks earlier.

“We just need it to be simple and consistent”said the two-time world champion. “Although from a racing perspective, Melbourne hasn’t been too kind to us over the years.”

Winless Red Bull in Melbourne since 2011

The Red Bull he hasn’t won a race in Melbourne since 2011 with Sebastian Vettelwith the team suffering a mechanical failure last year for Verstappen while in second.

Verstappen last stood on the podium in 2019, when he finished within 20 seconds of winner Valtteri Bottas.

The circuit then introduced a new layout in 2022, which increased the number of passages on the track to 34 compared to 12 in 2019.

“The track is great with some high speed corners and I like riding here so hopefully we can have a good race this weekend”added the Dutchman.