Verstappen takes pole position at the F1 Monaco Grand Prix

The Dutch driver Max Verstappen (Red Bull) achieved the ‘pole position’ of the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix by signing the best time in the qualifying session this Saturday, ahead of the Spanish veteran Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin), second of the day

For Verstappen, current double world champion and overall leader this season, it will be his fourth pole position in 2023 out of a possible six and the first of his entire career in Monaco.

The Monegasque Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) and the Frenchman Esteban Ocon (Alpine) will start from the second row on Sunday, third and fourth in this Saturday’s session.

Grid positions are especially important in Monaco, where the race takes place on a street circuit with narrow roads that make overtaking difficult.

Verstappen aspires to a second victory in the emblematic Monegasque Grand Prix, after the one achieved in 2021.

Last year the victory in the Principality went to his Mexican teammate from Red Bull, Sergio Pérez, in a race in which Verstappen had to settle for a third position.

‘Checo’ Pérez was the big loser this Saturday. The Mexican driver, second in the World Cup 14 points behind his teammate Verstappen, went into a wall in the first round of the qualifying session (Q1), damaging his car. On Sunday he will start from the back of the grid.