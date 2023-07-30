Home » Verstappen: “the way we behave as a team is incredible” — Formula 1
News

Verstappen: “the way we behave as a team is incredible” — Formula 1

by admin
Verstappen: “the way we behave as a team is incredible” — Formula 1

Verstappen managed to conquer another extraordinary victory on the Belgian circuit, although the comeback from sixth position of the 2 times (almost 3) world champion was a little slower than expected, the number # 1 managed once again to to impose himself, especially on his teammate who drives the same car, and finishing with the beauty of more than 20 seconds ahead he pocketed another 25 points (and another 7 ahead of Perez who crossed the finish line second).

After the checkered flag, Verstappen also recognized the merits of the team:

I knew the car would be quick today, and this is one of the best tracks to drive to, especially if you have a good car. The first part of the season has been much better than we could have expected, the way we are doing as a team, managing to win so many races back to back is incredible. We are absolutely enjoying this moment, but we also want to continue this momentum for quite some time, so we hope that after the summer holidays we will be strong again in Zandvoort.”

Now Max is looking forward to a nice holiday, knowing that he has a 125-point lead over his teammate (the beauty of 5 races). The Dutch lion will probably enjoy his holidays but with an eye to form and training because despite the records that Max continues to break (just like the trophies) the Flying Dutchman has no intention of giving up and leaving the slightest crumb to no other driver on the grid.

I like:

Like Loading…

See also  Flood disaster in Liulin Town, Hubei: Someone was swept away by the flood three times and hugged a big tree before they escaped danger | Flood | Hubei Province | Suizhou City

About the author

You may also like

Suicide blast in workers convention is very sad:...

Extreme Heat Grips the US: 70 Million under...

Christian José Moreno measured forces with Ernesto Orozco...

THE ACTOR’S SUITCASE 20 – Filippo Timi: “Being...

May 9 was a conspiracy, seat adjustment can...

Hearing to Legalize the Capture of Nicolás Petro...

US banking advocacy group backs cryptocurrency law reintroduced...

Bajoor blast: The culprits will definitely be punished,...

Degradation of the old entrance to Rodadero due...

she is the first transsexual in the national...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy