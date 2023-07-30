Verstappen: “the way we behave as a team is incredible” — Formula 1

Verstappen managed to conquer another extraordinary victory on the Belgian circuit, although the comeback from sixth position of the 2 times (almost 3) world champion was a little slower than expected, the number # 1 managed once again to to impose himself, especially on his teammate who drives the same car, and finishing with the beauty of more than 20 seconds ahead he pocketed another 25 points (and another 7 ahead of Perez who crossed the finish line second).

After the checkered flag, Verstappen also recognized the merits of the team:

“I knew the car would be quick today, and this is one of the best tracks to drive to, especially if you have a good car. The first part of the season has been much better than we could have expected, the way we are doing as a team, managing to win so many races back to back is incredible. We are absolutely enjoying this moment, but we also want to continue this momentum for quite some time, so we hope that after the summer holidays we will be strong again in Zandvoort.”

Now Max is looking forward to a nice holiday, knowing that he has a 125-point lead over his teammate (the beauty of 5 races). The Dutch lion will probably enjoy his holidays but with an eye to form and training because despite the records that Max continues to break (just like the trophies) the Flying Dutchman has no intention of giving up and leaving the slightest crumb to no other driver on the grid.

