“Vertell but times”: Wolfgang Krischke wins again | > – NDR 1 wave north – broadcasts

The motto of the 35th Low German writing competition organized by NDR, Radio Bremen and the Ohnsorg Theater was “Tohuus”. In addition to the winner Wolfgang Krischke from Hamburg, Martha-Luise Lessing, Katrin Griebenow, Jürgen Kropp and Rainer Martens as well as Evana Yemaneh for youngsters received awards.

by Lina Gang

Around 1,300 stories were received this time – not only from the north, but from all over Germany, the USA, Austria, even Brazil and Australia. And the possible interpretations of the motto “tohuus”, i.e. “home”, were as diverse as the places of residence of the participants.

Ilka Brüggemann and Yared Dibaba honored the best stories

Yared Dibaba, this year’s competition ambassador, had already predicted that the stories would be very multifaceted when he was called in January: “Tohuus is ok de Nordsee, dat Watt, dat is Grönkohl, dat is Teezeremonie. Tohuus is de Low German Spraak – tohuus can be anything. ” He also moderated the gala on Sunday afternoon in the Ohnsorg Theater. Together with NDR editor Ilka Brüggemann, he welcomed the five adult award winners on stage as well as the winner of the Ünner-18-Award for Young Talent.

A situation that two of those honored already know from last year: Wolfgang Krischke from Hamburg had already submitted the best story in 2022. A success that he repeated this year. And Martha-Luise Lessing from Trappenkamp in Schleswig-Holstein finished fourth in 2022, but was also at the top of the podium in previous editions of the competition.

1st prize for Wolfgang Krischke from Hamburg

Wolfgang Krischke from Hamburg-Eppendorf won first prize with his story “De Drift”.

The winning text by Wolfgang Krischke entitled “De Drift” is about a soldier who, after a deployment abroad, is severely traumatized when he returns home and yet can’t really make it home. In addition to the “ingeniously chosen title” because of its ambiguity, the jury also praised the language of the Hamburger.

“The author skilfully plays with moments of strangeness, fear, home and familiarity. Life is a stream in which one can abort or assert oneself – or must,” says the explanatory statement. For this, Wolfgang Krischke receives prize money of 1,500 euros.

“Nachtwaak” by Martha-Luise Lessing in second place

Martha-Luise Lessing chose a similarly serious topic for her story “Nachtwaak”. In it, a Syrian nurse and a dying patient meet in a hospital. The author shows impressively and very empathetically that the two women, despite very different life stories, are still connected through their war experiences.

The 3rd prize goes to Cologne

The story “Een Österfischer” by the Cologne student Katrin Griebenow has so much depth under the surface that the jury had come to philosophize, it says in the explanatory statement. The story of the 24-year-old is about an oystercatcher who suddenly no longer breeds on Inna and Arnold’s roof. The two then start thinking, among other things, about their ties to their homeland.

Jürgen Kropp from Schleswig-Holstein in 4th place

Very serious and thoughtful stories in places 1 to 3, on the other hand very cheerful stories in places 4 and 5: A couple argue in the best Loriot manner in Jürgen Kropp’s story “Hannes sien Sofa”. She bought new chairs, he’d rather keep his sofa. A simple initial situation that the author from Schleswig-Holstein has transformed into a hilariously grotesque.

5th Prize for Scenes from a Game Night

Rainer Martens from Garding in Schleswig-Holstein submitted his first Low German story to the competition with “Nix för the faint of heart” – and thus immediately won 5th prize. It’s about a game of ludo and the author “thinks perfectly into a character that has only one goal: she wants to come home,” writes the jury. Rainer Martens also included allusions to the political theory of colours.

Young Talent Award also goes to Hamburg

And finally, a young talent prize was awarded again this year: The Ü18 prize (i.e. under 18) goes to Evana Yemaneh from Hamburg. The eleven-year-old is still learning Low German, loves to write stories and has dealt with climate change and its consequences in the story “Niege Insel, nieges Glück”.

The 26 best stories – including the winning ones, of course – will once again appear in the competition book.

“Vertell but times” 2023 in our program

