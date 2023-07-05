Very direct, the works in Vaiano will begin in August but the construction site under construction is already creating problems [notiziediprato.it]

Very direct, the works in Vaiano will begin in August but the construction site under construction is already creating problems

Yesterday evening in the town hall, the residents asked RTF to install noise barriers and to limit the traffic of vehicles that are storing the material during the night. The meeting was also an opportunity to present the project for the new railway station

The theme of the meeting scheduled yesterday evening, in the council hall of the municipality of Vaiano, should have been the presentation of the redevelopment of the Vaiano station. In reality, residents of via Giusti and those near the station took advantage of the presence of Rtf technicians to report the loud noise accompanied by other inconveniences, especially at night, which creates the logistical base of the construction sites for the shelter of the vehicles and the storage of materials that will be used in August to replace the tracks. The construction site will last three weeks and the circulation of trains will be interrupted.

“To reduce the noise level of the construction vehicles, Rfi will take steps – this is the commitment made – to install temporary noise barriers to be positioned on the border of the yard on the Via Giusti side, but also to raise awareness among the contractors involved in the activities to upgrade the line with the greatest possible respect, during the execution of the works, towards the houses close to the construction sites”.

The meeting was strongly desired by the municipal administration to inform citizens on the evolution of the works at the station and on the railway line and to find solutions to the difficulties together. “With Rfi – Mayor Primo Bosi explained – there is a constant and constructive exchange in the interest of the community which is interested in the redevelopment of the station and the line but which unfortunately also has to deal with the inconvenience caused by the works”.

The project for the adaptation, redevelopment and recovery of the railway station will involve the external square, the passenger building and the sidewalks. The scheduled works include: the redevelopment of the waiting room and the toilets, the maintenance of the facade and the roof of the station building. Platforms 1 and 2 will then be raised to make it easier to get on/off the trains (activities already in progress), a new platform will be built to serve track 4 and lifts will be installed for access to the platforms. The external station square will be implemented with intermodal functions: with the rearrangement of the pedestrian paths (one will be free of obstacles), the creation of two parking stalls for people with reduced mobility, the creation of an area with short-term parking places also to accompany travelers to the platforms (Kiss&Ride), positioning of motorcycle stalls, bike racks and two places for recharging electric cars.

