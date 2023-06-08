Very harsh Akşener statement from the IYI Party Bursa Provincial President Hasanoğlu – Political News

IYI Party Bursa Provincial President Mehmet Hasanoglu, IYI Party Chairman To Meral Akşener He made a harsh statement on the backlash on social media. Hasanoglu, ”Ddemocracy He replied to Akşener’s reaction by saying, “they are attacking our President on social media with only and only love for armchairs.”

Mehmet Hasanoğlu’s statement is as follows;

When we set out on October 25, 2017 by reading the Goodness movement under the leadership of Mr. @meral_aksener, we had only one goal, and that was to re-establish the democracy that was destroyed in our country.

Of course, in order to prove that we are convincing in line with this goal and to show that we have assimilated this as a party, let me introduce our leader at our 2nd Extraordinary Congress on 3 August 2019.It’s called democracy” he ensured that all the boards were selected with sheet lists.

Now the so-called democracy they are attacking our President on social media with only the love of armchairs.

Know your place, Meral Akşener, who fought for democracy, was attacked, and was exposed to immoral accusations, will be with her, in front of you, in front of her, just as she was yesterday.

Let’s all go to another door!

