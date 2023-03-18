SANTA ROSA DEL AGUARAY (Special Envoy) Griselda Montielde from School N°8332 Kunu’umi Arandura of the Ka’aguy Pyahu indigenous community in the Santa Rosa del Aguaray district comments on the situation in which classes are held in an improvised shed where the educational institution operates. Due to recent climatic phenomena it becomes difficult to develop classes in that place. It says that from June 2022, they have a resolution to create the school but to date, no progress in the construction of classrooms.

Currently 30 students attend classes corresponding to the 1st and 2nd cycle. The teacher is the only one who has a job for the school as office manager. She currently has another teacher who helps her pro bono.

They ask for the construction of at least one classroom for the normal development of classes.

