Julian Andres Santa

The Risaraldenses motocrossers are returning to their competitive calendar for this 2023 and have already competed in the first national valid in Bogotá, where they competed with seven representatives and achieved four podiums, leaving a more than positive balance for the department, despite having the difficulty of not counting with their own optimal scenario like the one they had in the Ukumarí sector.

Four medals won

Lina Loaiza, president of the Risaraldense Motorcycle League, referred to the good results in this first event of the year. “We had an excellent participation and representation in the first valid national motocross, held in Bogotá on the La Florida track. Very happy because we had seven riders, achieving four podiums. We had Jerónimo Damelines with a gold medal, a silver medal for Sebastián Forero in the 125 category. A silver medal in the 50 mini category for Juan José Romero and a bronze medal for Joaquín Botero in 50”.

Where do they train when they don’t have a track?

“Unfortunately, since we don’t have a track in the department of Risaralda, some riders are doing it on the nitrus track, which was previously made of sand velo and they adapted some jumps for motocross but it is not really a professional track where our athletes can perfect themselves. We go and train in the one in Manizales and in the one in Montenegro, we have to separate and leave the department to be able to carry out these preparation days ”.

What do you tell them about this difficulty on the track?

“We have not stopped making the request and asking the department, the municipality to please provide us with a piece of land for the track, since we have very good participation at the national level in motorcycling. The events that we did here were to attract a lot of tourism, we really needed the track but so far they have not solved anything for us, they always show us one piece of land, the other but they do not give us an alternative”, pointed out the president of the league.

Delegation of the seven Risaraldenses

Jerome Damelines

Sebastian Forero

Juan Jose Romero

Joaquin Botero

Juan Camillo Lopez

Miguel Pulido

Federico Guevara