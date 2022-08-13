The protection works are working: the debris flows are deposited in the tanks that were built at the foot of the Antelao.

BAG OF CADORE. The emptying of the tanks in Cancia has begun in these days. After the last episodes of bad weather, the Province carried out an inspection and an appraisal, to evaluate the works that cannot be postponed on the Antelao gully, where the debris flows occur. And the technicians have identified the need to empty the containment tanks.

“This is a normal operation to restore the functionality of the works, which also in this case have demonstrated all their efficiency”, explains Mattia Gosetti, provincial councilor in charge of soil defense. «The Sabo Dam frangiculated bridle that went into operation a year ago has not yet been touched by the debris. This means that the separation of the solid melt from the upstream liquid melt, and the water dissipation channel are working. Obviously, the material descends during thunderstorms, but it is deposited in the basins created precisely to contain it and prevent it from arriving in the town of Cancia. For this we act with emptying. In this case, the operation will make it possible to remove just under 20 thousand cubic meters from the high square ».

The cost of the works is around 385 thousand euros. “Thanks to an agreement with the Rules and the property of the village, the place to store the material has been identified” concludes the managing director. “The problem of having a space in which to put the debris removed from the tanks is particularly felt and solutions shared with the territory will have to be studied”.