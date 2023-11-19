Vestiaire Collective still against fast fashion: 30 more brands banned

Black Friday is approaching and Collective locker room reiterates its opposition to fast fashion. The French player, protagonist of the second hand scene, has announced its intention to expand the list of fast fashion brands banned from its platform.

The move represents the second phase of a three-year plan aimed at prohibiting the presence of garments from the low-cost fashion industry from Vestiaire’s orbit: last year, in fact, the retailer, again on the occasion of Black Friday, said goodbye to a group of fast fashion names including Asos, Boohoo e Pretty Little Thing.

After the announcement that launched the project a year ago, the company explains, 70% of the members affected by the ban returned to the platform to purchase better quality items and invest in second hand items.

To strengthen its commitment to creating a more circular economy, Vestiaire Collective worked with a committee of nine fashion and sustainability experts to create a clear definition of fast fashion and leverage it to ban industry giants from the platform. To decide who to cut and who to save, preloved luxury e-commerce made use of a committee of experts with whom it defined the concept of fast fashion through five criteria: very low prices, accelerated renewal of the collections, vastness of the offer , record speed of placing products on the market, great promotional intensity.

“The decision to ban fast fashion – he declared Dounia One, the company’s chief impact officer – was brought in to support the work Vestiaire Collective has long done to promote alternatives to the dominant fashion model. These brands contribute to excessive production and consumption, with devastating social and environmental consequences in the Global South. It is our duty to take action and pave the way for others in the industry to join us in this movement, so we can make an impact together.”

To raise awareness among its consumers, the platform will launch a global campaign entitled ‘Think first, buy second’ on its digital channels. The campaign, which uses artificial intelligence, will include a video and images of mountains of clothing located in some of the most recognizable places in the Global North, such as Times Square in New York or the Eiffel Tower in Paris or even the Colosseum in Rome, to give consumers an idea of ​​what huge amounts of clothing and textile landfills would look like in their countries.

Meanwhile, in the context of European legislation that is moving towards the notion of ‘extended producer responsibility’ (EPR) for textile products (already adapted by France), Vestiaire has drawn up a document in favor of greater transparency in the regulation of exports of textile waste and discarded items, inviting the European Parliament and all operators in the sector to address what is in all respects an emergency.

