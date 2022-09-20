Home News Vestignè, the Ranno start-up among the thirty best in Italy
Vestignè, the Ranno start-up among the thirty best in Italy

On the right Gian Luca Ranno at a presentation of the start up

«It was a pleasant surprise to be invited to the Italian tech week with our project – comments Gian Luca Ranno. – It will be two incredible days, with excellent guests, and to be among the 30 chosen in the early stage category (this is a start-up that is perfecting its starting idea and is carrying out the first tests of the prototype in order to then be able to present the project to investors, ed), is a great result for our work “

Dress up The recognition of esteem continues for the Canavese start-up MyOrango, born in Vestignè from an idea of ​​Gian Luca Ranno and Luca Rivoira. After placing among the top 6 finalists in an international competition dedicated to the future of the world of work, the start-up created for smartworking that allows workers to live at 360 degrees, MyOrango’s participation in Italian tech is official as one of the thirty best early stage start-ups in Italy.

The digital company developed by Ranno, Rivoira and associates deals with mapping the best places to work through telework, with the aim of selling the spaces to digital nomads or large companies, which offer their employees an ideal place as a benefit to work from home and at the same time dedicate themselves to themselves and their well-being. Precisely for this reason the start-up was chosen to participate in the appointment of 29 and 30 September at the Turin Ogrs of the Italian tech week.

Thanks to the participation in the most important Italian event dedicated to technology and the world of digital innovation, where the likes of John Elkann, Filippo Rizzante of Reply and the European Commissioner Thierry Breton will participate, Canavese will be in the spotlight as a place that offers all the comforts to work and live well. The settings for smartworking in Canavese proposed by MyOrango for the moment are two, the wi-fi desk in the garden of the restaurant La serra al Gardenia di Caluso and the Spazio Bianco in the center of Ivrea, which offers elegant design rooms with contemporary furnishings , free wi-fi and a view of the garden or Palazzo Giusiana, while other collaborations are on the way.

A period full of events and expectations opens up for MyOrango and its creators: «One of the digital“ hubitats ”developed by MyOrango is located in Canavese – continues Ranno. – With this proposal dedicated to workers, who after Covid-19 realized that they have different working needs than in the past, we have achieved important results. After the candidacy among the first 6 finalists of the competition promoted by Marzotto Venture Accelerator entitled Innovate4SmarterWork for innovative projects for the development of technologies, solutions and services useful for rethinking the future of work, in a more sustainable key from the point of view of impact environment and a better quality of life, which is giving away 5 million euros, now there is this important participation, which opens a truly important quarter full of initiatives. At the Italian tech week, with great enthusiasm, we will present our start-up to a large audience of investors ».

