Veteran characters are used by utilizing sprouts, bluebirds, and Taegeuk patterns in the image of the ‘Big Tree of Love for the Country’, which has been produced and distributed by the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs since 2005. The sprout and the blue cape (blue bird) symbolize freedom and hope for tomorrow, and the Taegeuk pattern symbolizes the patriotism of those who sacrificed and contributed for the country.

This contest was prepared to select names that are loved by these veteran characters. Any citizen of the Republic of Korea can participate in the contest, and all you have to do is visit the contest application page provided on the website of the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs, fill out the character name and description of the name, and submit.

Up to 3 names can be submitted per person, and a judging panel composed of experts will select the winning works by comprehensively considering ▲popularity ▲originality ▲content utilization potential ▲rememberable names for the submitted works.

Prizes of 1,000,000 Won for 1st Prize, 300,000 Won for 2 Excellence Prizes, and 100,000 Won for 3 Encouragement Prizes are awarded. During the contest period, the first 200 people will be given a mobile phone (mobile) exchange voucher worth 5,000 won.

The veteran character whose name has been decided will be used for YouTube production, KakaoTalk picture words (emoticons), youth veterans-related learning materials and various promotional materials.

Minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs Park Min-sik said, “I hope that the public will pay a lot of attention and participation so that a name that contains the charm of the veteran character can be named.”

