Veterans and retirees demonstrated against the Petro Government

Reserve, veterans and retired uniformed officers demonstrated peacefully in some Colombian cities to defend democracy and the independence of the powers.

The main demonstration took place in Bogotá, where citizens gathered who shared the postulates issued by the organizers in a statement.

The veterans called for the union of the reserves and the veterans to strengthen their presence and extend it to the entire Colombian people. The unconditional support for the mission and the sacrifice of all the men and women of the Public Force was one of the main objectives of the demonstration. The veterans highlighted the importance of security and coexistence as transversal elements for progress and social development.

In addition, they rejected “indifference and indolence” at a time when the country is going through reform projects and transformation attempts that can “impact freedom and order, foundations of the State that must prevail.” The veterans expressed their respect for the legitimate authority of the Military Forces and the National Police and complied with the decisions of the democratic institutions of the Social State of Law. They also highlighted the strict respect for independence and the separation of the branches of public power.

In the same way, they expressed their discontent with the reforms that the Government of President Gustavo Petro will advance in Congress.

“Colombians, a very special greeting from this soldier who has served the country with much love, with much affection. I want today on behalf of all the veterans, officers, non-commissioned officers, soldiers and civilian personnel of the military forces, those land, sea, and air soldiers and our Colombian police, to tell them that we have to concentrate, we have to tell the Colombians, in our march, in our ceremony in the Plaza de Bolívar, that we are with them”, said the ex-commander of the Army, Eduardo Zapateiro.

The demonstration was carried out peacefully and in Neiva, there was a concentration of some of its members in the flag square of the Huila Governor’s Office.