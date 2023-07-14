Home » Veterinary Office secures 28 horses in Kamp-Lintfort – Rhineland – News
Veterinary Office secures 28 horses in Kamp-Lintfort – Rhineland – News

According to the veterinary office, the information came from the population. On Wednesday, the veterinary office drove up to the farm and loaded a total of 28 animals onto trailers. The police were there too.

The accusation from the district veterinary office: The horses were “largely kept in violation of animal welfare”. According to a statement, experts “immediately ensured that the animals were safely housed”.

Allegations are directed against tenants

The allegations are not directed against the farm owner, but against tenants of the stables who have housed their horses here. According to WDR information, they only signed the leases a few months ago. One of the tenants is Sebastian Antosiak. Seven of his animals have been picked up, he says.

In an interview with WDR on Friday, Antosiak was confident: “The veterinary office wasn’t here because of the welfare of the animals. It wasn’t about the animals looking bad or anything else.” However, recordings of the seized horses show a different picture. Some of the animals have purulent eyes or broken teeth, and some are undernourished. Many are in a neglected condition, say the supervisors who are temporarily taking care of the horses on behalf of the veterinary office.

“I’m glad the district veterinary office is doing its job.” Horse farm owner

According to the Wesel district veterinary office, additional investigations are necessary in order to be able to “initiate and implement further measures under the Animal Welfare Act”. The district administration will inform you accordingly.

Farm owners welcome government intervention

The farm owner made it clear to WDR: “I’m glad that the district veterinary office is doing its job.” The 60-year-old hopes that peace will soon return to his stables in Kamp-Lintfort.

WDR television will report on this topic on July 14, 2023 in local time from 7:30 p.m.

