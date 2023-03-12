Home News VfB Stuttgart at Eintracht Frankfurt: Just neat is not enough
News

VfB Stuttgart at Eintracht Frankfurt: Just neat is not enough

by admin
VfB Stuttgart at Eintracht Frankfurt: Just neat is not enough

VfB showed a decent performance abroad, but one point is not enough in the current situation. Photo: Press photo Baumann/Hansjürgen Britsch

VfB Stuttgart wrested a point away from Champions League round of 16 Eintracht Frankfurt. In the Swabian camp they are satisfied. But the point is actually not enough, says Philipp Maisel.

Close

Share this article

VfB Stuttgart fought for a draw away from Eintracht Frankfurt on the 24th matchday. The 1: 1 (0: 0) in the Champions League round of 16 satisfied many in the Stuttgart camp. “It was a very decent away appearance,” said sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth. In view of the individually significantly better occupied opponent and the starting position in the table, that may be true. In view of the course of the game, some observers may classify the result as quite appropriate.

See also  Lenovo announces the flagship tablet Lenovo Tab P12 Pro and the 5G tablet Lenovo Tab P11 5G

You may also like

Basketball, BBL: Baskets Bonn celebrate a sovereign victory...

A foul smell leads to a corpse in...

Millonarios drew goalless with Nacional in Medellín

Sadni reaps gold at the end of the...

Nayib Bukele expressed his interest in coming to...

Heavy rains in California – dam on river...

As his predecessor did, the current Algerian ambassador...

The navigation chart for the present decade

The old and new faces of China’s new...

Three Palestinian gunmen shot dead in the West...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy