VfB showed a decent performance abroad, but one point is not enough in the current situation. Photo: Press photo Baumann/Hansjürgen Britsch

VfB Stuttgart wrested a point away from Champions League round of 16 Eintracht Frankfurt. In the Swabian camp they are satisfied. But the point is actually not enough, says Philipp Maisel.

VfB Stuttgart fought for a draw away from Eintracht Frankfurt on the 24th matchday. The 1: 1 (0: 0) in the Champions League round of 16 satisfied many in the Stuttgart camp. “It was a very decent away appearance,” said sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth. In view of the individually significantly better occupied opponent and the starting position in the table, that may be true. In view of the course of the game, some observers may classify the result as quite appropriate.