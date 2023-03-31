Hard-fought Württemberg derby: VfB player Julian Kudala (left) against Kristjan Arh Cesen. Photo: IMAGO/Eibner/IMAGO/Eibner-Pressefoto/Florian Schust





VfB Stuttgart II played a good half hour with reinforcements from the professional squad at VfR Aalen in the majority. Nevertheless, in front of 1516 spectators on the Ostalb, it was only enough for a 0:0.

Share this article

After the hard-fought 90 minutes in front of 1516 spectators in the Ostalb Arena, only the VfR Aalen players were beaming. Before their regional league home game against VfB Stuttgart II they would hardly have been satisfied with a 0-0 fight against relegation, but after the game on Friday evening they could live with the point after the zero number. “The result is fair. The opponent defended extremely well with a lot of mentality when outnumbered. We played the last pass too slowly and weren’t powerful enough,” said VfB coach Frank Fahrenhorst.

From the 58th minute onwards, the Aaleners were down to ten. Their captain and goalscorer, former Ulmer Steffen Kienle, saw the red card after a serious foul on Jonas Weik. However, as in the away game on March 3rd in Hoffenheim (2:2), the U21s, who were reinforced with professionals Florian Schock, Lilian Egloff and Thomas Kastanaras, were unable to use their numerical superiority.

The White-Reds constricted the VfR in its half, but apart from two opportunities through joker Sven Schipplock, there was nothing compelling. The most conspicuous VfB player Marco Wolf had the best chance after a great combination in the 32nd minute. But the offensive man failed due to VfR keeper Michel Witte.

VfB II will continue next Tuesday (7 p.m.). Then TSG Balingen comes to Stuttgart. The away game at FC 08 Homburg follows on April 8 (2 p.m.). Offensive man Babis Drakas will be missing in both games. He had torn the lateral ligament in his ankle during final training.

Lineup VfB II

Schock – Hoppe (46th Laupheimer), Schuster (46th Chase), Nothnagel – Bazzoli – Kudala, Egloff (79th Boziaris), Weik – Wolf, Kastanaras (79th Schipplock) – Ganaus (46th Paula).





