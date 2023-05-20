VfL Wolfsburg loses in Freiburg – too little for Europe? | > – Sports

Status: 05/19/2023 10:24 p.m VfL Wolfsburg has to hope for blunders from the competition in the fight for participation in the European Cup. Lower Saxony conceded a 0-2 (0-0) defeat at SC Freiburg in the Bundesliga on Friday after two joker goals.

by Thomas Luerweg

Captain Maximilian Arnold spoke on NDR of a “deserved defeat” because coach Nico Kovac’s team failed to “develop the necessary punch in the last third”.

The “Wolves” slipped through a Freiburg double strike between the 71st and 75th minute in the table seventh place, away. As of today, however, they need sixth place for the Europa Conference League play-offs. Leverkusen overtook them on goal difference and have one game left on Sunday. Sixth place is also important because it would even bring the “Wolves” the Europa League instead of the Conference League if RB Leipzig won the cup. Should Frankfurt win the cup, the Lower Saxony have to be sixth to even play in the European Cup.

On the last matchday next Saturday (3:30 p.m., NDR Livecenter) Hertha from Berlin, who may have already been relegated, will be making a guest appearance on the Mittelland Canal. A win in this game would be immensely important.

Further information Results, standings and matchdays at a glance.

more

lean food before the break

Kovac had little reason to leave his team after that 2-1 win against Hoffenheim to switch Only Yannick Gerhardt started for Sweden’s Mattias Svanberg. The first half offered little offensive spectacle. Both defensive lines came into focus, and there were scoring chances after goalkeeper blunders from SC keeper Mark Flekken (4′) and Koen Casteels (6′), but neither side could capitalize on it. The SC were overall overweight, but apart from two shots on goal by Vincenzo Grifo (14th, 24th), there were no scenes worth mentioning.

Better game after the change

After the break, both sides went to work with much more commitment, because Freiburg also needed a win to keep their dream of the Champions League alive. Felix Nmecha took a powerful shot, but the shot was deflected and landed on the Freiburg goal (49′). On the other side, Casteels parried a direct acceptance by Roland Sallai (57th). Twelve minutes later he made a brilliant save from a Philipp Lienhart header.

Joker double strike sets the course for Freiburg victory

But then the Belgian was powerless in the VfL goal when substitute Christian Günter shot from 18 meters and Sebastiaan Bornauw deflected the ball into an untenable position (71′). When Joker Nils Petersen made it 2-0 four minutes later in his last SC home game, the game was practically decided. VfL reared up again, but didn’t necessarily come in front of Flekken’s goal. They lacked the penetrating power. The Lower Saxony were lucky that the supposed 3-0 by Petersen was not recognized because of a previous foul (80th).

In injury time, Freiburg’s Nicolas Höfler received a straight red after a foul on former Freiburg player Luca Waldschmidt (90′ + 3′). But that didn’t change the performance-based result that didn’t help the “wolves” on their way to Europe.

Matchday 33, May 19, 2023, 8:30 p.m SC Freiburg 2 VfL Wolfsburg 0 Tore: SC Freiburg:

Flekken – Lienhart, Ginter, K. Schmidt (70. Kübler) – Sallai (90. J. Schmid), M. Eggestein, Höfler, Weißhaupt (70. Günter) – Doan (70. Petersen), Grifo – Höler (90. +1 jeong)



VfL Wolfsburg:

Casteels – Bornauw, Guilavogui, van de Ven – Baku, Arnold (82. Svanberg), J. Kaminski (82. Paredes) – F. Nmecha, Gerhardt – Wimmer (57. L. Waldschmidt), Wind (82. Marmoush)



Viewers:

33300 See also The GDP of 2022 grew in line with what was projected by ANIF - news More data about the game



