VfL Wolfsburg women win DFB Cup against SC Freiburg | > – Sports

Status: 05/18/2023 7:23 p.m The footballers of VfL Wolfsburg have won the DFB Cup for the ninth time in a row. Lower Saxony beat SC Freiburg 4-1 (1-1) in the final in Cologne. Overall, it was the tenth cup triumph – VfL is now the sole record holder.

by Sebastian Ragoss

Record win in front of a record crowd (44,808): It was a perfect afternoon for VfL on Thursday. “Wow! I’m very happy. It was an amazing atmosphere. That’s what football is all about,” said VfL captain Alexandra Popp, who grabbed a megaphone after the award ceremony and led the party column.

“I enjoy every minute,” said Rebecka Blomqvist, who made it 2-1. “We knew that a final would never be easy. But we can be particularly proud of the second half, where we finished it cleanly,” praised coach Tommy Stroot.

The game could hardly have started better for the favorites. Already in the fourth minute he took the lead, with the kind help of the Freiburg women.

Keeper Gabrielle Lambert, who is actually only number three at the sports club, unluckily fended off a cross, her teammate Lisa Karl maneuvered the ball into her own net.

Freiburg surprisingly equalizes

The concept of the outsider was thrown overboard early on – and Wolfsburg didn’t give up. The Stroot team was superior, barely letting the SCF get over the center line. “We really should have made it 2-0 or 3-0,” said the VfL coach.

See also Moist cheeks | Timber transporter much too heavy Tore: 1: 0 Karl (4th, own goal), 1: 1 Minge (42nd), 2: 1 Blomqvist (57th), 3: 1 Popp (84th), 4: 1 Janssen (89th, hand penalty after video evidence )

Viewers: 44,808 (sold out)

Wolfsburg: Frohms – Wilms (90th + 2 Wedemeyer), Hendrich, Janssen, Rauch – Oberdorf (90th + 2 Demann), Roord (80th Waßmuth) – Huth, Blomqvist (87th Brand), Jonsdottir (46th Pajor) – pop. – Trainer: Stroot

Freiburg: Lambert – Karl, Steuerwald, Stegemann, Müller – Kayikci, Felde (90+2 Fellhauer), Minge – Steinert (74 Schasching), Hoffmann (74 Bouziane), Kolb (55 Zicai). – Trainer: Mark

However, there were no further goals, although there were several good opportunities. Popp had the best with a crossbar hit (22nd). And then something happened that only the greatest Freiburg optimists had expected: the Breisgau women equalized.

First, Lena Oberdorf blocked a shot from Karl at the last second. Janina Minge was there at the following corner and headed the 1-1 equalizer (42nd).

Blomqvist does it on the second try

Some worried expressions could be seen on the Wolfsburg side when going into the cabins. And they were perfectly justified. Freiburg was much stronger and braver in the second half.

Giovanna Hoffmann even had the lead on the foot, but failed at VfL goalkeeper Merle Frohms. Directly in return, the “wolves” scored 2:1. Ewa Pajor hit the post, Blomqvist first shot Lambert and then pushed the ball over the line (57′).

Popp could have made a preliminary decision five minutes later, but Lambert made a strong save. However, Frohms was in no way inferior to her. Hasret Kayikci fired and the national goalkeeper fished the ball out of the corner (76′). It was the outsider’s last good offensive action.

VAR used for the first time

So VfL screwed the result up in the final phase. Popp, who had previously missed a few chances, headed in after a corner kick to make it 3-1 (84th) and thus removed the last doubts about the Wolfsburg women’s record success. “A typical pop goal,” said the captain happily.

And the video assistant also celebrated its endgame premiere. After a handball from Maret Felde, the VAR decided on a penalty, Dominique Janssen (89th) converted safely. “It’s a bit bitter that it’s 4-1 because it wasn’t that clear,” said Freiburg coach Theresa Merk.

Nevertheless, she and her players celebrated with the numerous fans after the game.



