The Board of Directors, the President of the Notary Employees Fund, former Notaries, employees of Notaries and “UNIVOC”, FONNOTARIOS, convene their associates to the VI ORDINARY GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF ASSOCIATES, which will be held on Saturday twenty-fifth (25 ) of March 2023 at 1:00 PM, the meeting will be held in the mixed modality (in person and virtual).

In relation to the remote way, this will be done through the ZOOM platform through the link:

Likewise, they can do it in person in the city of Santiago de Cali, CALLE 24 NORTE No.2CN-22, BARRIO SAN VICENTE.

In the Assembly we will have simultaneous interaction and communication in both modalities, according to what was approved in the ordinary meeting of the Board of Directors on February 23, 2023, in accordance with the authorizations provided for in decrees 398 of March 13, 2020, by which Decree 1074 of 2015 is added, in accordance with article 19 of Law 222 of 1995, modified by article 148 of decree law 019 of 2012, and in accordance with Article 52 of the Statutes of FONNOTARIOS.

Agenda to develop:

1. Installation by the President of the Board of Directors of FONNOTARIOS.

2. hymns.

3. Call to list and quorum verification.

4. Election of board of directors: President, Vice President and Secretary of the General Assembly.

5. Approval of the agenda.

6. Appointment of the Committee to review and approve the minutes of this session.

7. Reading of the Report of the approving commission of the minutes No.05 of April 02, 2022.

8. Presentation and Approval of the Regulations of the Ordinary General Assembly of Associates.

9. Management Report of the Board of Directors and Management for the year 2022.

10. Election of the Board of Directors for the period 2023-2025.

11. Election of the Social Control Committee for the period 2023-2025.

12. Election Appeals Committee for the period 2023-2025.

13. Social Control Committee Management Report.

14. Presentation and approval of the Financial Statements and balance of distribution of surpluses 2022.

15. Approval of the 2023 Budget.

16. Statutory reform proposal.

17. Proposals and Recommendations.

RIGHT OF INSPECTION: The balances, reports, the Regulations that will establish the form of participation in the Ordinary General Assembly of Associates and the Financial statements as of December 31, 2022, are available at the offices of Phonnotaries for the consultation of Associates, during the 15 business days and will be sent by email or any other suitable means of communication for consultation.

