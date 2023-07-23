Via blue bow with bottle, hospital indications offline – News

For the birth of her second child, delivered at the Apuane hospital in Massa (Massa Carrara), a friend gave her a birth bow composed not only of a blue tulle ribbon, but also of a small hand-painted wooden rocking horse with a sleeping child and next to it a ball and a micro bottle with a yellow pacifier. A gift that, however, she was unable to keep in the hospital room: the bottle, the young mother was told in the ward just a few hours after giving birth, is not in line with the indications of the ASL which promotes breastfeeding. It is the story told today by the Tyrrhenian Sea.



“I didn’t want to believe it, I was exhausted, this second birth was heavy – so says the young mother published by the newspaper -. Yet they also repeated it to my partner. He wanted to argue but I, really, was too tired. I said: let’s just take it off”. The Asl Toscana northwest, in a note, apologized for the ways and explained the protocol which then led to the denial for that ribbon.



“Since the Massa hospital has been accredited as a Unicef ​​Friend of Children hospital, precise guidelines have also existed for the materials intended to be displayed in the wards, which also include the recommendation to convey messages that are consistent with Unicef ​​indications, including that of promoting breastfeeding. We are sorry – the note continues – that, in this specific case, even a small gift, which was intended to be a testimony of affection for a happy event such as the birth of a child, may have been identified as inconsistent with these indications , and the Company apologizes if the ways in which it has been pointed out to users have been perceived as too rigorous or zealous.



The North West Tuscany Local Health Authority is always respectful towards every manifestation of closeness towards its clients, just as it considers the opinions and observations of its users a useful tool for improving its services to citizens to offer them the best quality standards”.



