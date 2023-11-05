Home » Via Bogotá – Girardot: Have you already enabled the crossing after the landslide?
Via Bogotá – Girardot: Have you already enabled the crossing after the landslide?

Via Bogotá – Girardot: Have you already enabled the crossing after the landslide?

However, despite the removal work, so far it has not been possible to remove the earth and rock material that fell on the road. Thus, The authorities have enabled a reversible tunnel through the Guillermo León Valenciaevery hour, as well as in other sections of life, to reduce the impact on travel time and reduce the effects on travelers.

“#AEstaHora is implemented reversible from KM 48, Alto de Canecas sector, to Boquerón to facilitate the mobility of travelers in the Bogotá – Girardot direction,” ANI reported as work on the road progressed.

