ivrea

An extra defense for one of the most fragile areas of the city, that of via delle Rocchette. The works started at the end of February to avoid the erosion of the bank of the Dora before the Ponte Vecchio ended before the summer, in May. An intervention funded by Aipo and strongly desired by the municipal administration, which cost over 128 thousand euros. “The mayor has spent himself personally to make it happen – explains the councilor for maintenance Michele Cafarelli -. We are talking about about 70 linear meters of cyclopean blocks and a total of 2 thousand cubic meters. The works were completed in about three months, they fully respected the schedule. The erosion of the bank was causing some concern, for us it was necessary to work in this direction. In this way we were able to make the work part of the annual maintenance of Aipo ».

It was from the last flood, that of 4 October 2020, that the cliff of via delle Rocchette had aroused concern. The specter of collapses began to manifest itself with some insistence. On the other hand, via delle Rocchette in Ivrea is one of the points where the hydrogeological instability is touched by hand. Here the various municipal administrations have raised the white flag on the construction of an embankment that also defends the lower part of the road, the one that descends towards the arch which then leads, climbing again, to the Borghetto area. It seems that the curve is a difficult problem to overcome and an exemplary project would be needed to secure.

So when the Dora swells and puffs again, it’s really scary. First she floods the street, then the garages where residents have learned to keep only things of little value. The cars, parked in private parking lots right by the river, remain underwater. The story of the chasm that opened that day in front of one of the most defended houses in via delle Rocchette, right where the embankment is highest, is also sensational. That time it was a resident who warned the municipal police who had parked there to move the car. «I saw some bubbles – Gloria Getto had told the Sentinel – and I told the policeman to be careful and move the car. He just had time to pull it away, then it all came down. ‘

The resident himself, he reminded her Sentinel that in the last thirty years that was the third flood that caused damage, but the occasions of fright had been many more. “I’m 56 years old, I’ve been living in via delle Rocchette for 27 – he said in a letter written to the newspaper -. Two floods 1993-2000 and at least twenty times a lot of fear because, in any case, the Dora Baltea was flooded at the lowest point of the route, declared “indefensible” and still completely exposed ».

Experts have already talked about the possibility of a particularly harsh autumn from the point of view of floods. One reason is the warming of the Mediterranean, which will soon collide with cooler air currents. From the drought that characterized this summer, therefore, we risk moving on to increasingly violent and sudden storm phenomena. –