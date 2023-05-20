Vía La Paz-Valledupar will be enabled for ‘Ciclovía Recreativa’

Starting next Sunday, May 21 and during all Sundays and holiday Mondays of this year, between 4:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., lovers of cycling and outdoor sports will be able to enjoy the new recreational cycle path arranged by the Municipal Administration, which will be developed on the recently inaugurated La Paz – Valledupar road.

The Valledupar Transit Secretary, Diana Margarita Daza González, indicated that the objective is to convert the new Valledupar – La Paz road into a recreational sports space, so that cyclists and citizens in general enjoy a safe place to recreation and sports and thus acquire healthy lifestyle habits.

This activity seeks to allocate an appropriate infrastructure for cyclists to practice sports safely. It should be noted that, during the event, vehicles traveling in the La Paz – Valledupar direction must take the Salguero Bridge road.

Finally, the Valledupar Transit and Transportation sector recommends that citizens stay hydrated, use personal protection elements, comply with the rules and abide by the indications of regulators and traffic agents.

Related