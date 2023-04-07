The Pichincha Prefecture reported, this Thursday, April 6, 2023, that the Middle of the World – Río Blanco road will remain closed due to landslides caused by heavy rains at kilometers 32 and 44. Personnel from the institution and the Ministry of Public Works They are attending to the emergency.

“In order to evaluate the slopes and protect the safety of users, this road will be closed to vehicular traffic starting today at 7:00 p.m.,” said his Twitter account. In addition, he indicated that the cleaning work will resume on April 7 from 05:00 a.m. and the road will only be enabled after “it is guaranteed that the road is safe” after the corresponding technical evaluations.

At 9:05 p.m., the Prefecture explained that “after the technical evaluation carried out on the road, it has been defined that, after the cleaning work to be carried out first thing tomorrow, the road will be safe for circulation from 08:00 a.m. ” .

As part of the ‘Operativo Pichincha Segura’ for the Easter holiday, 14 immediate aid posts were activated on this highway from Thursday 6 to Sunday 9 April at the following times: