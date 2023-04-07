Home News Vía Mitad del Mundo – Río Blanco closed due to landslides
News

Vía Mitad del Mundo – Río Blanco closed due to landslides

by admin
Vía Mitad del Mundo – Río Blanco closed due to landslides

The Pichincha Prefecture reported, this Thursday, April 6, 2023, that the Middle of the World – Río Blanco road will remain closed due to landslides caused by heavy rains at kilometers 32 and 44. Personnel from the institution and the Ministry of Public Works They are attending to the emergency.

“In order to evaluate the slopes and protect the safety of users, this road will be closed to vehicular traffic starting today at 7:00 p.m.,” said his Twitter account. In addition, he indicated that the cleaning work will resume on April 7 from 05:00 a.m. and the road will only be enabled after “it is guaranteed that the road is safe” after the corresponding technical evaluations.

At 9:05 p.m., the Prefecture explained that “after the technical evaluation carried out on the road, it has been defined that, after the cleaning work to be carried out first thing tomorrow, the road will be safe for circulation from 08:00 a.m. ” .

As part of the ‘Operativo Pichincha Segura’ for the Easter holiday, 14 immediate aid posts were activated on this highway from Thursday 6 to Sunday 9 April at the following times:

  • Thursday, April 6 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
  • Friday, April 7 from 06:00 a.m. to 07:00 p.m.
  • Saturday April 8 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
  • Sunday April 9 from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
See also  3.2 earthquake is felt in Cuenca this morning

You may also like

What is celebrated on Holy Thursday?

Parliamo, for the April edition a special dedicated...

Have you ever heard of the city of...

‘Platanote’, head of the Clan del Golfo, fell

The Third C of the Paolucci creates a...

Basecamp: Tips for Easter hikes to waterfalls and...

Typical Caribbean dishes in Capurganá, Acandí, Chocó.

FIA, F1 and standing starts, dangers and advantages...

The Ukrainian Canonical Orthodox Church ceases to exist...

Friends die when colliding with several livestock in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy