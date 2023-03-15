The inhabitants of the corregimiento of El Juncal, carry out a peaceful protest blocking the road that connects to Neiva,

Said protests are given for non-compliance in the arrangement of a road that has not been delivered.

The community has been affected by the delay in the construction of the work, which they had requested for several months. Due to the road blockade, students and the community in general have been affected in their daily activities.

It is expected that in the next few hours an agreement can be reached between the community and the authorities to unblock the road and seek a definitive solution to the problem of road works in El Juncal.

Meanwhile, in the area there is a large damming of vehicles trying to take Route 45.

Developing…