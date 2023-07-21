Via Pavone and via Farolfi temporarily interrupted for traffic due to works

ROAD CONDITIONS – Provisions in force on Tuesday 25 and Wednesday 26 July 2023 in Ferrara

In the days of Tuesday 25 and Wednesday 26 July 2023, from 7 to 18the stretch of Via Pavone in Ferrara, between piazzale Dante and via Santa Caterina da Siena, it will be interrupted for transit (unless authorised) for works by private individuals. Transit prohibited also in via Ermanno Farolfibetween via Narni and via Pavone.

In both ways, in the areas not affected by the works, only vehicles with the possibility of shelter in areas located outside the roadway, those serving the disabled and emergency vehicles will be allowed to transit. The passage of pedestrians and bicycles is also permitted, compatibly with the needs of the site.

Also in force is the prohibition of parking with forced removal on both sides of the two streets.

