Home » Via Pavone and via Farolfi temporarily interrupted for traffic due to works
News

Via Pavone and via Farolfi temporarily interrupted for traffic due to works

by admin

ROAD CONDITIONS – Provisions in force on Tuesday 25 and Wednesday 26 July 2023 in Ferrara

In the days of Tuesday 25 and Wednesday 26 July 2023, from 7 to 18the stretch of Via Pavone in Ferrara, between piazzale Dante and via Santa Caterina da Siena, it will be interrupted for transit (unless authorised) for works by private individuals. Transit prohibited also in via Ermanno Farolfibetween via Narni and via Pavone.
In both ways, in the areas not affected by the works, only vehicles with the possibility of shelter in areas located outside the roadway, those serving the disabled and emergency vehicles will be allowed to transit. The passage of pedestrians and bicycles is also permitted, compatibly with the needs of the site.
Also in force is the prohibition of parking with forced removal on both sides of the two streets.

See also  Farc dissidents announce presence in Huila

You may also like

Here is the date of proclamation of Bac...

Camila Osorio says goodbye to the Palermo Open

“Landscape and environmental crisis” — Environment

Wei Huake and ALS to tap the business...

Gaira celebrates 498 years of history

Pa, the new portal for the Piao is...

The occupation army storms the city of Tulkarm.....

‘Paladar’ is coming, the most anticipated gastronomic festival...

Field day in Vasto, entire neighborhoods without light...

Top Five Florida Cities for First-Time Home Buyers:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy