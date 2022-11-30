Home News Via Strusiglia, after 2 years Smat concludes the works. From Thursday 1 alternating traffic for the reasphalting
News

Via Strusiglia, after 2 years Smat concludes the works. From Thursday 1 alternating traffic for the reasphalting

by admin
Via Strusiglia, after 2 years Smat concludes the works. From Thursday 1 alternating traffic for the reasphalting

Ivrea

Anyone who has passed through via Strusiglia in these hours will have noticed the notices and the building site barriers positioned at both ends, shortly after corso Vercelli and before the junction with via Cascinette. I’m there to say that from 7 on Thursday 1 December via Strusiglia will be passable in an alternating one-way way in its most central portion, as per the ordinance. In fact, Smat has completed the works on the sewerage and water network that began in January 2021, almost two years ago now (but only on Monday the workers were still intervening and via Strusiglia was closed again). And the resurfacing, the very last step, will start from December 1st. With this, traffic and the lives of residents and shopkeepers should finally return to normal, who have often protested the inconvenience and the biblical times of the construction site since the start of the Smat works.

See also  Massacre of Stazzema, Mattarella: "Inconceivable inhumanity"

You may also like

Vincenzo Pirrotta tells a scene from Spaccaossa (Video)

Mes, ok to motion: no to Ddl ratifies...

Conegliano, the thieves return to the house of...

Migrants, Italy aims to export humanitarian corridors to...

Davide Rebellin, the cycling champion died after being...

Accident between a school bus and a car...

Mattarella’s call: Italy’s commitments against tax evasion in...

Pentagon: China may have 1,500 nuclear warheads

The latest report on the epidemic situation in...

Cisl, presence in Chivasso in front of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy