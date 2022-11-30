Ivrea

Anyone who has passed through via Strusiglia in these hours will have noticed the notices and the building site barriers positioned at both ends, shortly after corso Vercelli and before the junction with via Cascinette. I’m there to say that from 7 on Thursday 1 December via Strusiglia will be passable in an alternating one-way way in its most central portion, as per the ordinance. In fact, Smat has completed the works on the sewerage and water network that began in January 2021, almost two years ago now (but only on Monday the workers were still intervening and via Strusiglia was closed again). And the resurfacing, the very last step, will start from December 1st. With this, traffic and the lives of residents and shopkeepers should finally return to normal, who have often protested the inconvenience and the biblical times of the construction site since the start of the Smat works.