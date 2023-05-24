Via Tiburtina closed due to smoke from manhole covers, traffic chaos in Rome – Lazio

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 24 – Via Tiburtina in Rome was closed as a precaution due to a fire in some underground cables. Around 12, the operations room of the fire brigade sent two teams, a tanker, the foam wagon and the radioactive chemical detection wagon to the via Portonaccio area.



The smoke that came out of the manholes prompted the closure of the road, causing repercussions and chaos on vehicular traffic, which went on for hours. The intervention was necessary for the extinguishing operations. There are no people involved.



(ANSA).

