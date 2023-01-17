After some setbacks and delays in the inauguration date, the passage through the Valledupar-La Paz highway was finally officially enabled yesterday, which consists of 9.8 kilometers that will improve road connectivity in the capital of Cesar and generate development for the region.

The construction had a value of 85,500 million pesos, an investment led by the Ministry of Transportation, Invías and the support of the Government of Cesar, the Mayor’s Office of Valledupar and the Mayor’s Office of La Paz. The work, which, although it was highly questioned by the inhabitants of the San Fernando neighborhood, because it crossed the urban sector, the highway materialized with a view to improving the road infrastructure in the territory.

ONLY NINE MINUTES

The inauguration ceremony, held from the Rafael Escalona’ bridge, was led by the Minister of Transportation, Guillermo Reyes, who was accompanied by the governor of Cesar, Andrés Meza, the mayor of Valledupar, Mello Castro, the mayor of La Paz, Martín Zuleta, senators, representatives to the Chamber, observers and the community in general.

“With the entry into operation of the corridor, the travel time goes from 25 minutes to 9 minutes, decongesting the national passage through La Paz and generating an alternative for connectivity and access to Valledupar. The project is key for the inhabitants of Cesar and the south of La Guajira, where one of the priorities was to rescue the Rafael Escalona bridge and benefit the inhabitants”, said the minister.

The project allowed the generation of nearly 3,000 indirect jobs, becoming a source of income for the inhabitants of the areas surrounding the work. The socioeconomic development that the work represents will increase tourism and promote the economic reactivation of the region, since the corridor is projected to generate 5,000 new jobs in the area.

For his part, the mayor of Valledupar, Mello Castro, assured that this road corridor consolidates development in the territory. “We enabled a metropolitan road that my grandfather Pepe Castro saw more than 60 years ago. A recognition to the citizen oversight that carried out this first road that becomes an opportunity for progress and union of brother municipalities such as La Paz, Manaure, San Diego and Codazzi ”, he said.

The governor of Cesar, Andrés Meza, added that the almost 10 kilometers of road represent an advance in road infrastructure and mobility in the territory. The new Valledupar-La Paz road will improve connectivity with other municipalities in the department, generating social and economic progress.

FIGHTING ILLEGALITY IN VALLEDUPAR

During his visit to Valledupar, the Minister of Transportation held a meeting with representatives of the taxi driver unions, transit authorities, and municipal carriers, to establish agreements to guarantee the legality of the sector.

At the end of the meeting, Minister Guillermo Reyes announced the agreement with the Traffic Police, which will make it possible to combat illegality in the city, an issue that has been highly requested by the community.

“We have also dialogued with the Municipal Traffic Secretary, to receive the city’s requirements. The most important is the fight against illegality, in addition to the presence and control of the authority in the municipality; A mobility officer will be appointed in the area and it will materialize with an agreement with the Traffic Police to have more uniformed officers on the roads.

The national government seeks to work in favor of legality, in addition to other social issues such as reducing insurance rates for drivers and listening to the union of taxi drivers in the country.

