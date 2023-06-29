Home » Vía Vela is a quality sports setting for the Central American and Caribbean Games
Vía Vela is a quality sports setting for the Central American and Caribbean Games

Within the framework of the celebration of the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games San Salvador 2023, Vía Vela, Ilopango, continues to position itself as a quality sports venue for national and international athletes.

«I have had an incredible time, they are unique experiences for one as an athlete that help him grow, that help him in the experience. I take with me from San Salvador, and more from Lake Ilopango, incredible things (…) It really is incredible, they are games that are going to help El Salvador grow a lot,” said Zuley Aristizaval, a rowing athlete from Colombia, about the experience.

In Vía Vela, competitions were held in the sports discipline of rowing and sailing. It should be noted that, in rowing, El Salvador obtained two bronze medals in this sporting event.

