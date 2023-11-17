Via X Martiri temporarily blocked for transit due to the removal of a tree

TRAFFIC – Measures in force on Monday 20 November 2023 from 7am to 7pm

On the day of Monday 20 November 2023 from 7am to 7pm, via X Martiriin Porotto (Ferrara), will be interrupted during transit between via Bellini and via Ladino for the removal of a tall tree.

Only vehicles with the possibility of shelter in areas located outside the road, those serving the disabled and emergency vehicles will be admitted (with temporary restoration of two-way traffic).

Also in force Do not stop with forced removal.

