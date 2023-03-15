The ecclesiastical parish of Santa Narcisa de Jesús de Tierras Coloradas (TC), to the west of the city of Loja, for the second consecutive year will carry out the Stations of the Cross for Holy Week. This year the route will change due to the poor condition of the old road to Catamayo.

Event

The religious activity for the Greater Week has a joint organization. Father Pablo Gonza Achaya, parish priest of the Santa Narcisa de Jesús parish, told Diario Crónica exclusively that they have prepared various activities to celebrate Holy Week. On Monday, April 3, they will develop a talk with parents about domestic violence.

For Tuesday, April 4, there will be the procession of the 7 falls of Christ; Wednesday 05, chiquipascua; and, on Thursday 06, the last supper of the Lord and washing of the feet with the apostolic groups.

central day

The priest added that on Friday, April 7, at 9:00 a.m., they will begin the route of the holy Stations of the Cross. “Last year we already did this activity —for the first time—, from the Payanchi neighborhood to Tierras Coloradas, despite the fact that we were at risk due to the state of the road,” he said.

He added that this 2023, due to a defect in the road, due to an immense failure, “we do not want affectations of the faithful; We have changed the route, from the urn of the Virgin of El Cisne to Tierras Coloradas. The pilgrimage will be with the image of Christ of the Holy Sepulchre, an effigy that is being made in Ibarra”, he pointed out.

The father said that they estimate to arrive at the temple around 12:00 or 1:00 p.m. after pilgrimage for more than 3 to 4 hours. At 3:00 p.m. the sermon on the Mount or Seven Words will take place and at 7:00 p.m. the descent of Christ.

For Sunday April 9, resurrection or glory day, they will hold a raffle to obtain resources and pay the debt for the elaboration of the image of Christ of the Holy Sepulcher.

“I invite the public to participate in this religious activity that every year adds pilgrims,” ​​he concluded. (YO)

Given

On Friday, March 17, they will review the Stations of the Cross with the participants.