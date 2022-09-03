Two years after the decision to reopen, after years, the only food shop, the experience has come to an end

VIALFRÈ Two years after the decision to reopen her, after years, the only grocery store left in the village has come to an end. The owner of the Bugianen minimarket in via San Michele, Sonia Palvario di Castellamonte, with previous experience in the commercial sector, has decided to throw in the towel. Lei Palvario explained that he took note of not being able to financially support the business. The previous management had ended at the end of December 2019, when the owner of the time – Monica Favazzi di Cuceglio – had decided to conclude, after about 5 years, the experience started in April 2014. Previously it had in fact ended, at the end of December 2013, the long management of the shop by the Dighera family, started in 1984 by the owner Rosalia, assisted by her husband Dino Dighera and her son Dario, before devoting herself entirely to football. The people of Vialfred thus lost their grocery store which remained in operation, with some brief interruptions, for over 70 years, initially housed in the old bakery in via San Michele, opened in 1949 by the baker Serafino Alliata, assisted by his wife Letizia for 35 years. .

To express regret the mayor Piero Gianoglio, who tries to give hope to his fellow citizens. Given that the owners of the property seem determined not to lease the premises of the shop again, the Municipality is moving to give another reference to a new possible manager. “We are working on the recovery of the municipal building in Piazza Bovetti, at the entrance to the town – explained Piero Gianoglio – in which a new commercial structure could be housed, hoping to find a new operator interested in opening a business in Vialfrè, which now he can only count on some occasional street vendors for food, fruit and vegetables ». Last year the Municipality spent 80 thousand euros for the recovery of the property and now the works on the second and final lot, which concerns systems and fixtures, are underway, for an additional cost of 50 thousand euros. sandro ronchetti