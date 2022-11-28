Home News Viareggio is the “Liberty City of the Year”
News

Viareggio is the “Liberty City of the Year”

by admin
Viareggio is the “Liberty City of the Year”

It is Viareggioa well-known seaside resort in Versilia, in Tuscany, the “Liberty City of the Year”. The seventh edition of the “Best Liberty City” award, promoted by the national Italia Liberty association, was awarded to the municipal administration of Versilia for its work on enhancing and disseminating cultural heritage, in particular that of Italian Liberty.

For 2022, after a careful analysis of the initiatives adopted by the other candidate cities for the award, including Bologna, the association chaired by Andrea Speziali, one of the leading experts in Liberty art, has therefore chosen the city of Viareggio. One way to point to example of successful enhancement, in particular, the raise of Argentine Villa, the best example of the Italian modernist current. Today the building can be visited after a long restoration work which has brought it back to its original splendour. For many years, in fact, the villa was abandoned, even running the risk of being renovated to make it an apartment complex. “I am happy to have assigned the premio “Best Liberty City” in Viareggio – Speziali underlines – because already at the time of the Belle Epoque the town was a flourishing of artistic and architectural marvels where top-level artists such as Galileo Chini or Alfredo Belluomini worked».

The official delivery of the prize is scheduled for Friday 2 December, the date of birth of Galileo Chini, one of the protagonists of Art Nouveau and Déco in Italy. His goal is to rekindle attention to Art Nouveau by promoting the census of Liberty buildings in Italy, and the protection, enhancement, promotion of cultural heritage in the spirit of article 9 of the Constitution. In 2016, the first edition of the award went to the city of Catania. Following this, the Best Liberty City was awarded to Sarnico, Varese, Bari, Savona and, in 2021, to San Pellegrino.

Find out more

You may also like

Clash on the provincial road in San Daniele,...

The latest report on the epidemic situation in...

Province and Dmo at work to promote Belluno...

Francesca Sironi and Alberto Gottardo tell a scene...

To change the sky?This scene made the CCP...

Ivrea, Scs initiative on the disposal of used...

City leaders went to Chaisang District to investigate...

Government, Salvini “Procurement Code in CDM within the...

The latest report on the epidemic situation in...

Crash between a car and a motorbike, he...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy