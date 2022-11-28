Listen to the audio version of the article

It is Viareggioa well-known seaside resort in Versilia, in Tuscany, the “Liberty City of the Year”. The seventh edition of the “Best Liberty City” award, promoted by the national Italia Liberty association, was awarded to the municipal administration of Versilia for its work on enhancing and disseminating cultural heritage, in particular that of Italian Liberty.

For 2022, after a careful analysis of the initiatives adopted by the other candidate cities for the award, including Bologna, the association chaired by Andrea Speziali, one of the leading experts in Liberty art, has therefore chosen the city of Viareggio. One way to point to example of successful enhancement, in particular, the raise of Argentine Villa, the best example of the Italian modernist current. Today the building can be visited after a long restoration work which has brought it back to its original splendour. For many years, in fact, the villa was abandoned, even running the risk of being renovated to make it an apartment complex. “I am happy to have assigned the premio “Best Liberty City” in Viareggio – Speziali underlines – because already at the time of the Belle Epoque the town was a flourishing of artistic and architectural marvels where top-level artists such as Galileo Chini or Alfredo Belluomini worked».

The official delivery of the prize is scheduled for Friday 2 December, the date of birth of Galileo Chini, one of the protagonists of Art Nouveau and Déco in Italy. His goal is to rekindle attention to Art Nouveau by promoting the census of Liberty buildings in Italy, and the protection, enhancement, promotion of cultural heritage in the spirit of article 9 of the Constitution. In 2016, the first edition of the award went to the city of Catania. Following this, the Best Liberty City was awarded to Sarnico, Varese, Bari, Savona and, in 2021, to San Pellegrino.