The former CEO Mauro Moretti was at fault in the Viareggio (Lucca) massacre of 29 June 2009 for the lack of traceability and for inadequate controls on freight wagons hired by German companies but not because RFI and FS had not imposed a speed limit on convoys in transit at the station.

The Florence Court of Appeal, in the reasons for the bis trial which went to sentence on 30 June 2022, explains that “the criminal responsibility of the former CEO of RFI and FS is irrevocable”, however there is no argument to attribute the blame failure to reduce the speed of the freight train. The new trial was ordered by the Supreme Court with postponement, with ‘assignment’ to the Florentine court to evaluate the issue of speed as well as the redetermination of the sentences following the prescription of the charge of manslaughter, and saw Moretti sentenced to 5 years (7 in first appeal).

The calculation is affected by the exclusion of guilt linked to speed and the prescription that the manager used for the first time in this process from the beginning of the affair. “It is therefore irrevocable and ‘covered’ by the progressive judgment”, the judges write “the criminal responsibility” of Moretti and also of the other manager and CEO of RFI Michele Mario Elia (sentenced to 4 years, 2 months and 20 days), ” due to failure to check the traceability of foreign freight wagons circulating in Italy, failure to acquire the safety documentation, failure to carry out cabotage procedures, affirmed by the court of Lucca and the court of appeal of Florence “, the latter in its first trial.

Irrevocable responsibility, essentially argues the Court, because in the judgment of legitimacy in the Supreme Court, the profile of guilt linked to the lack of traceability of the tank wagons hired abroad by the company Gatx, for carrying out the transport of dangerous goods in Italy, remains confirmed. There were 32 deaths, numerous injuries and burns, fires and destruction around the station after the derailment of the wagon with LPG gas. Furthermore, the “precautionary value” of a certain transit speed in the station is not proven, “this profile of guilt must therefore be excluded for the accused”. The train was running at about 90 km / h and in the trials it was argued by the civil parties that RFI should have imposed a lower speed, according to some at 60 km / h.

But the judges affirm that “it has not been proven that the value of a given measure of speed was acquired in scientific and experiential knowledge”. In this regard, the lawyer Ambra Giovene, defender of Moretti, comments that “in thirteen years witnesses, consultants of the public prosecutor’s office, civil parties have not been able to prove the indemonstrable” on the subject of speed, “an accusation without any foundation from the beginning which provides the measure of the others “underlining that” the responsibility of the top management alone was deliberate against all evidence, on which the court of appeal does not take a definitive position, resorting to a formal argument, the so-called progressive judgment, in contrast even with arguments of the public prosecutor’s office which ruled out the existence of an imposition of top management aimed at neglecting security ”.