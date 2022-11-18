Home News Vibo Valentia, minor stabs rival in love: arrested
VIBO VALENTIA – He gives a date to his rival in love after he is refused by a girl who interests him and stabs him. It happened in the province of Vibo Valentia where a minor was arrested by the carabinieri of the Vibo company and taken to a ministerial community. At the end of October, the minor asked for a meeting with his eighteen-year-old rival and, once he arrived at the agreed place, he hit him with numerous blows at the height of his vital organs. The victim, left bleeding on the ground, was immediately rescued by some passers-by and taken to the hospital where the worst was averted.

