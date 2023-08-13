Vice Premier Liu Guozhong Stresses Importance of Agricultural and Rural Disaster Relief and Epidemic Prevention Measures in Jilin

Liu Guozhong Visits Jilin to Inspect Agricultural and Rural Disaster Relief

Changchun, August 13 – Liu Guozhong, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and vice premier of the State Council, visited Jilin on August 12 and 13 to investigate agricultural and rural disaster relief and health and epidemic prevention work. During his visit, Liu emphasized the importance of comprehensively doing a good job in agricultural and rural disaster relief, production and living recovery, and implementing health and epidemic prevention measures in the disaster areas.

Liu Guozhong’s visit to Shulan City and Yushu City, which were severely affected by the disaster, aimed to inspect the damage to crops and agricultural disaster relief efforts. He stressed the significance of agricultural disaster prevention and mitigation in ensuring a bumper harvest in the autumn. Liu urged the implementation of measures such as draining waterlogging, reducing waterlogging, and drying the ground to disperse moisture in the affected fields. Additionally, efforts must be made to repair damaged fields and water conservancy facilities to pave the way for agricultural development. Liu also emphasized the importance of supporting farmers through credit and insurance claim settlement services, encouraging their confidence in production and self-rescue.

Beyond agricultural relief, Liu Guozhong also inspected the damage and drainage of houses in villages and villages, visited poverty-stricken households, and assessed the production and living conditions of the affected people. Recognizing the impact of flood disasters on poverty-stricken areas and people, Liu underscored the need for monitoring, timely assistance, and care to prevent a large-scale return to poverty. Restoration and reconstruction of disaster-stricken areas must be coupled with the revitalization of the countryside, promoting the quick recovery of rural industries and effective and orderly rural construction.

Moreover, Liu visited a village clinic to assess the health, village dredging, sanitation, disinfection, and drug supply guarantee for the villagers. He highlighted the critical stage of post-disaster epidemic prevention, emphasizing the importance of implementing various measures to prevent the occurrence of infectious diseases caused by disasters. Liu emphasized the need for continued monitoring of drinking water, food, and the environment to ensure their hygiene and safety. Proper disinfection and sanitation of residential settlements and living environments after water recedes is crucial to avoid secondary pollution. Additionally, Liu stressed the importance of distributing medicines, organizing medical personnel to provide health services, and conducting health checks and medical treatments for the affected masses.

Liu Guozhong’s visit to Jilin reaffirmed the government’s commitment to disaster relief efforts, particularly in the agricultural and rural sectors. The implementation of comprehensive relief measures and health and epidemic prevention strategies is vital in ensuring the well-being and recovery of the affected people.

