The week that opens could tell something more about the new parliamentary balance, after the September 25 elections that sanctioned the affirmation of the center-right, with the attribution of the other “top boxes” of the Chamber and Senate. The next few days could also be crucial for the formation of the new government, with the start of consultations at the Quirinale.

The match for the group leaders and the members of the Bureau

On Tuesday 18 October the parliamentary groups of deputies and senators will elect their respective presidents, while on Wednesday 19 the two halls (the Chamber at 14, the Senate at 15) will vote by secret ballot for their respective presidents (four vice-presidents, three quaestors and eight classroom secretaries for each branch). Fifteen in the Chamber and fifteen in the Senate therefore: these parliamentarians, together with their respective presidents, govern the fate of Palazzo di Montecitorio and Palazzo Madama. Everyone has an office and collaborators paid by the Chamber to which they belong and, if necessary, they can use a blue car to carry out institutional functions outside the building. In the Senate, the presidential office is called the “Presidency Council”. Therefore, coveted places that weigh in the “sudoku” that Giorgia Meloni is committed to completing in the early days of the week with her center-right allies to form the government team.

The Quaestors

But the Quaestors are the real “golden boys” of the parliamentary body. They have the task of “jointly supervising the good performance of the Administration, supervising the application of the relative rules and directives of the President”. In fact, with their College they are a sort of Board of Directors called to decide the expenses and annually draw up the draft internal budget, which is subsequently submitted for examination by the Bureau and is then discussed and approved by the Assembly. In addition to dealing with expenses, the Quaestors are responsible for maintaining order in the offices of the Chamber and the Senate. It is they, for example, who order the clerks to get the parliamentarians expelled from the Chamber to be expelled by the president, and they are always the ones who guarantee security (using the parliamentary assistants, as the public force cannot enter the offices under any circumstances. of Parliament without the authorization of the President).

The Third Pole risks being left out of the new appointments

The puzzle, already complicated by itself given the divisions in both sides, is made even more difficult by the so-called “limited vote”. The regulations, in fact, allow each parliamentarian to express only half of the preferences with respect to the places available for each of the offices, in order to protect the possibility for the opposition to be represented in the top bodies of the Parliament. This objective could be difficult to achieve in the center-left, where the Pd and M5S could leave the Third Pole dry-mouthed, to which only the guarantee junctions of the Chamber and Senate would yield: a perspective that does not really go down to Matteo Renzi, who he threatens to ask for the presidency of Copasir for himself, an armchair to which the Democratic Party holds a lot and for which he sees Lorenzo Guerini and Enrico Borghi in the running. Moreover, if the center-right were compact it could also fill up with seats.

The race for the vice presidencies of the two branches of parliament

As for the vice presidencies, in the Chamber the Democratic Party would see Alessandro Zan, “father” of the bill on the fight against homophobia, and Nicola Zingaretti in the running; the M5S would focus on the “Contiana” Chiara Appendino or on the “Fichiano” Sergio Costa. Fi has not yet discovered the cards, but aims at compensation after being excluded from the presidencies of the Chambers and has Giorgio Mulè and Alessandro Cattaneo on the track, while Fdi would like Edmondo Cirielli or Tommaso Foti: the latter had on Friday in the Chamber at Montecitorio a meeting with Giorgia Meloni ended with a warm applause noticed by the press gallery. In the Senate, Forza Italia would push on Maurizio Gasparri or Licia Ronzulli, for which the prospect of entering the government seems to have faded, and the Pd on the reappointment of Anna Russomando, while the M5S would indicate Stefano Patuanelli. The League focuses on Andrea Ostellari. At Palazzo Madama, then, the Democratic Party would like Bruno Astorre to be a commissioner. However, to have clearer ideas, at Palazzo Madama we really have to wait for the constitution of the groups: the new regulation, in fact, requires the resignation from the Presidential Council of the component if he changes group during the legislature, so the accounts really need to be done. well.