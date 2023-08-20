Vice President Francia Márquez Holds Meeting with US Democratic Party Delegation to Discuss Equity and Peace Policies

US Democratic Party House Representatives Meet with Colombian Vice President Francia Márquez

Bogotá, Colombia – Vice President Francia Márquez held a meeting this Saturday with a delegation of representatives from the United States Democratic Party House. The delegation included Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Nydia Velázquez, Joaquín Castro, Greg Casar, Maxwell Frost, and Misty Rebik, who served as the spokesperson for Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders’ office.

The primary focus of the meeting revolved around two key topics: the Colombian Government’s ‘total peace’ policy and the goals and objectives of the Ministry of Equality and Equity.

In a statement on her Twitter account, Vice President Márquez expressed her appreciation for the congressmen’s interest in understanding the progress and efforts made by Colombia to address inequality and inequity. She also emphasized the government’s commitment to implementing the ethnic chapter of the Peace Accords and establishing new processes to achieve ‘Total Peace.’

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, speaking after the meeting, praised Vice President Márquez’s leadership and expressed her desire to strengthen relations between the United States and Colombia. Ocasio-Cortez outlined potential initiatives, including educational exchange programs between Afro universities in the US, Brazil, and Colombia, with an emphasis on justice, equality, human rights, and reciprocity among nations, as reported by W Radio.

The congressmen will continue their diplomatic engagements with a planned meeting with Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Monday. Vice President Márquez emphasized the need for revitalizing relations between Colombia and the United States, built on shared values such as equality, social justice, fighting climate change, and promoting sustainable economies.

Additionally, the delegates have scheduled a meeting with Colombian congressmen, including Senator María José Pizarro. The meeting’s agenda centers around advancing total peace, energy transition, and addressing climate change, as confirmed by Vice President Márquez, who is also a peace negotiator.

Before their visit to Colombia, the congressmen met with Chilean President Gabriel Boric and former head of government Michelle Bachelet during their trip to Chile.

The discussions held during this visit hold significant political importance for both Colombia and the United States, as they explore opportunities for collaboration in promoting peace, equality, and sustainable development.

The congressmen’s visit marks a new chapter in the relationship between the two nations and sets the foundation for future cooperation based on shared values and mutual understanding.

