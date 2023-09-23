Vice President Francia Márquez Urges OAS to Support Peace Process in Colombia

Washington, United States – Vice President of Colombia, Francia Márquez, recently visited the Organization of American States (OAS) in Washington, where she met with Secretary General Luis Almagro and the Colombian representative Luis Ernesto Vargas. Márquez utilized the opportunity to request continued support from the OAS for the peace process in Colombia and expressed her concerns regarding the recent episodes of violence in Cauca, her home region.

After a session with the Permanent Council, Márquez spoke to journalists and highlighted that the ongoing events in Cauca demonstrate a lack of commitment from certain actors to achieve peace. She called on the Colombian Prosecutor’s Office to investigate these incidents, referring to them as potential sabotage to the peace process. Márquez emphasized that all Colombians deserve to live without fear and that peace is a fundamental right.

During the session, Márquez praised the efforts made by former President Juan Manuel Santos’ government to resolve the conflict with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC). However, she acknowledged that there are still conflicts that need to be addressed. Márquez emphasized that her own region, Cauca, is currently suffering from armed conflict and violence.

The vice president also expressed satisfaction with the OAS’s support for the peace dialogue with the National Liberation Army (ELN). She mentioned that the government is preparing to establish dialogues with other armed groups to further mitigate risks to the lives of Colombians.

For almost two decades, the OAS has supported the peace process in Colombia through its Mission to Support the Peace Process in Colombia (MAPP/OAS). MAPP/OAS, funded by other countries, enables the OAS to assist the Colombian government with a presence on the ground and participate in negotiation processes.

Márquez urged all member states of the OAS to continue supporting the Colombian government’s efforts to achieve lasting peace. She emphasized that the most vulnerable populations, including indigenous people, peasants, and women, have been most affected by the armed conflict. Márquez called for a resolution to the conflict once and for all.

As a feminist, anti-racist, and environmental advocate, Márquez’s presence in the OAS was regarded as a historical milestone by Secretary General Luis Almagro. He commended her courage and leadership in fighting for justice and equality. Almagro also acknowledged the importance of inclusive representation and stated that Márquez’s vice presidency and presence before the OAS are indicative of the imminent social transformation needed for marginalized sectors in the region.

In contrast to other left-wing governed countries, such as Argentina and Bolivia, which have recently criticized the direction of the OAS, Colombia, under President Gustavo Petro, has maintained a close relationship with Secretary General Almagro. The Colombian president himself visited the OAS in Washington earlier this year, underscoring the deep connection between Colombia and the organization.

Almagro’s visit to Colombia further demonstrated a growing closer relationship with the Petro government. He publicly criticized the Attorney General of the Nation, Margarita Cabello, with whom Petro was then engaged in a dispute over investigations against members of the government coalition. Additionally, Almagro met with Laura Sarabia, Petro’s former chief of staff, who denounced political violence against women in her resignation.

As Colombia continues its pursuit of peace, the support and collaboration between the government and the OAS remain crucial for achieving lasting peace and prosperity in the country.