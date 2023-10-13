Vice President Han Zheng emphasizes the importance of strengthened cooperation between China and the US during meeting with US representatives

Han Zheng, the Vice President of China, held a meeting with US representatives who were attending the fifth meeting of the China-US Eminent Persons Forum in Beijing on October 12th. During the meeting, Han Zheng emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation between the two countries in various areas such as economy, trade, science and technology, and response to climate change. He highlighted that China and the United States have more common interests than differences and should view and handle their relations based on the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation.

Han Zheng also stressed the significance of communication and dialogue between China and the United States at all levels, as it can enhance understanding, mutual trust, and build consensus. This dialogue will help properly address and handle any differences and create favorable conditions for practical cooperation in multiple fields. Han Zheng expressed his hope that the representatives attending the forum will engage in candid discussions and actively provide suggestions for the development of Sino-US relations. He wished the forum a successful outcome.

The US representative acknowledged the importance of US-China relations, not only for both countries but also for the world. They expressed their anticipation for productive discussions and cooperation during the forum, aiming to achieve practical results and contribute to returning US-China relations to a healthy and stable track.

The meeting between Han Zheng and the US representatives marks an important step in promoting better understanding and cooperation between China and the United States. As the two largest economies globally, their collaboration is crucial, not only for their own development but also for global economic stability and wellbeing. The fifth meeting of the China-US Eminent Persons Forum provides a platform for open and constructive dialogue and sets the stage for further cooperation between the two nations.

