Vice President of Turkey will reach Karachi today

Vice President of Turkey will reach Karachi today

Tuesday August 1, 2023, 4:03 am

Turkey (Ummt News) Vice President of Turkey Sadat Yilmaz will arrive in Karachi today with a high-level delegation.
The Vice President of Turkey will be the chief guest at the ceremony of Pakistan Navy at Karachi Shipyard.
According to reports, special security arrangements have been made at the airport.
It should be noted that Chinese Vice Prime Minister He Li Feng is also in Islamabad on a three-day visit to Pakistan.

