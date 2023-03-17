Vice President Félix Ulloa attended an inter-institutional coordination meeting for the exercise of the Pro Tempore Presidency of the Central American Integration System that El Salvador will assume in June 2023.

The President of the Republic, Nayib Bukele, appointed Vice President Felix Ulloa as delegate for the development of Regional Integration matters.

In the meeting, the Vice President expressed the importance of achieving the true Central American Union since the countries of the SICA Region together make up the fourth largest economy in Latin America, followed by Brazil, Mexico and Argentina.

He also stated that, with the aim of advancing in the regional union process, he delivered during the VI Ordinary Meeting of Heads of State and Government of SICA, a Constitutive Treaty Proposal for the Central American Union, with the objective of being analyzed and debated.