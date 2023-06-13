Vice President Ulloa participates in the launch of the “Public Administration Certification Program”

The Vice President of El Salvador, Félix Ulloa, participated in the launch of the “Public Administration Certification Program”, through which it seeks to strengthen the skills of government workers.

The program will be developed through six asynchronous virtual training modules and will last 20 weeks. It will start in July of this year, and will address topics such as: ethics, anti-corruption, concepts of public administration, administrative law, finance, digital skills and more.

Vice President Ulloa stressed that the purpose is for the more than 80,000 officials to strengthen their competencies in public management and leadership. Similarly, he emphasized the vision of President Nayib Bukele to build alliances that allow the population to benefit with efficient public services.