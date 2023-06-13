Home » Vice President Ulloa participates in the launch of the “Public Administration Certification Program”
News

Vice President Ulloa participates in the launch of the “Public Administration Certification Program”

by admin
Vice President Ulloa participates in the launch of the “Public Administration Certification Program”

The Vice President of El Salvador, Félix Ulloa, participated in the launch of the “Public Administration Certification Program”, through which it seeks to strengthen the skills of government workers.

The program will be developed through six asynchronous virtual training modules and will last 20 weeks. It will start in July of this year, and will address topics such as: ethics, anti-corruption, concepts of public administration, administrative law, finance, digital skills and more.

Vice President Ulloa stressed that the purpose is for the more than 80,000 officials to strengthen their competencies in public management and leadership. Similarly, he emphasized the vision of President Nayib Bukele to build alliances that allow the population to benefit with efficient public services.

See also  After 90 years, GM is not the first car group in the US: Toyota will overtake in 2021

You may also like

Desert Consulates is reaching important markets

Queen Letizia has an agenda in Valle and...

How Bitcoin Can Help Secure Proof-of-Stake Blockchain Protocols...

The Lions settle for a goalless draw against...

Rescued girls confirmed that Wilson was with them

the reactions of passersby to the disappearance of...

Another bittersweet feast! – OujdaCity

Captured for manufacturing, trafficking and possession of firearms

Farewell to Berlusconi, protagonist of Italian history.

Gimhae Startup Forum launched… Revitalization of innovative start-up...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy