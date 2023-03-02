news-txt”>

The General Manager of the Ulss 8 Berica company, Maria Giuseppina Bonavina, and the President of the Smile House Foundation, Stefano Zapponini, renewed the memorandum of understanding, signed in 2018, to guarantee surgical interventions and specialized and multidisciplinary medical care for children born with facial deformities.



The protocol also provides for therapeutic pathways contextual to the care cycle, aimed at improving the final outcome of the treatments, aimed at a concrete social inclusion. Smile House goes beyond the surgical repair action, which takes place within the first year of life, and represents a broader commitment, because facial malformations are disabling diseases that jeopardize a dignified social life.



For Bonavina “this collaboration represents a recognition of the qualities but also of the Vicenza hospital’s ability to offer an overall care of the patient, even beyond the specific surgical procedure. As a company we are proud to make our resources available for the cause carried forward with great passion and dedication by Smile House Foundation”.



In the Veneto healthcare sector, the Smile House is directed by Ugo Baciliero, director of the UOC Maxillofacial Surgery of the San Bortolo hospital, Regional Reference Center for the North East for the diagnosis and treatment of facial malformations in children and young adults.


