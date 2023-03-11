The reproaches and demands regarding the reparation to the good name marked the second day of hearing observations on the ‘false positives’ that the Special Jurisdiction for Peace, JEP, in Valledupar, participated in, where around 64 accredited victims in the Caribbean coast subcase.

The initial spokesperson was taken by Yadivis Beatriz Ovalle Castilla, sister José Aníbal Ovalle Castilla, assassinated on June 8, 2008 by the Mechanized Cavalry Group No. 2 ‘Cr. Juan José Rondón in the neighboring department of La Guajira.

“I don’t understand why the military, being there to take care of the Colombians, agreed to commit so many crimes and false positives. We live in fear, anxiety due to the death of my brother, of our loved ones, they frustrated us and set up a persecution”, recounted Ovalle Castilla.

José Aníbal Ovalle would have been presented as guerrillabut not satisfied with this, the uniformed also retained a relative.

“My brother was a humble boy from a poor family and they did not have to call my brother a recruiter, it was not easy to go out into the street and be told that the sister of the guerrilla recruiter was there. I demand that my brother’s good name be cleared.”Ovalle Castilla pointed out.

Harold David Castro, son of Ewduar Castro Sanchezrecognized for his part that the versions of the accused soldiers have contributed to the clarification of the cases.

“Their contributions in versions have helped to clarify many doubts that I had”Castro specified, adding that he forgives the uniformed officers, but hopes that the tragedy he experienced will not be repeated.

The Special Jurisdiction for Peace informed the victims 104 versions of the soldiers appearing who refer to the events recorded between the years 2004 a 2008including what happened on January 16, 2006 in Urumita where the No. 2 Mechanized Cavalry Group ended the life of 15 personas.

There were allegedly irregularities in this that apparently reflected the existence of links between the security forces and paramilitary groups.

“You have to unravel all this, find out from when they started doing these practices”, said Henry Varela Ustáriz, brother of Grimaldi Varela, assassinated by the Army.

The observations are taken into account to analyze the criminal phenomenon of false positives involving members of the Mechanized Cavalry Group No. 2 ‘Cr. Juan José Rondón’, the Special Energy and Road Battalion No. 2, and the Divisional Reaction Force, attached to the Tenth Brigade of the National Army.

The hearings in Valledupar ended this Friday. The next hearing shift will be in San Juan del Cesar on March 23 and the next 27 and 28 of the same month in Barranquilla.