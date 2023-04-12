The families that were affected by the landslide in the village of Chontaduro, which also affected the Pan-American highway, denounced that they have not been promptly attended to.

According to spokespersons for the affected families, there are delays in the relocation process and they are not receiving the markets nor the rental subsidiesreason why several of those affected had to return to the prepared shelters.

According to Paola Pérez, president of the Community Action Board of La Soledad, a village that disappeared in the landslide, “not even the first family have relocated. We have not had an answer, we are in uncertainty, we are the same as the first day ”.

The leader indicated that “we go three months and the families of my village have only received a rental subsidy, that is, for a month. Some people have already been removed from where they were staying and had to return to the shelters, to the schools”.

Besides, those affected would not be receiving aid as markets. Food would be provided to them through a community pot.

Process

On the other hand, the head of the Advisory Office for Risk Management of Cauca, Wisner Cortés said in this regard that “the process has not been easy. What is understood is that progress has been made in visits to the properties with those affected, but the purchasing processes have not been efficient. We are waiting for the National Risk Management Unit to expedite these procedures with the new director in charge Luis Fernando Velasco”.

