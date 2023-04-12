Home News Victims in Cauca urge government attention
News

Victims in Cauca urge government attention

by admin
Victims in Cauca urge government attention

The families that were affected by the landslide in the village of Chontaduro, which also affected the Pan-American highway, denounced that they have not been promptly attended to.

According to spokespersons for the affected families, there are delays in the relocation process and they are not receiving the markets nor the rental subsidiesreason why several of those affected had to return to the prepared shelters.

According to Paola Pérez, president of the Community Action Board of La Soledad, a village that disappeared in the landslide, “not even the first family have relocated. We have not had an answer, we are in uncertainty, we are the same as the first day ”.

The leader indicated that “we go three months and the families of my village have only received a rental subsidy, that is, for a month. Some people have already been removed from where they were staying and had to return to the shelters, to the schools”.

Besides, those affected would not be receiving aid as markets. Food would be provided to them through a community pot.

Process

On the other hand, the head of the Advisory Office for Risk Management of Cauca, Wisner Cortés said in this regard that “the process has not been easy. What is understood is that progress has been made in visits to the properties with those affected, but the purchasing processes have not been efficient. We are waiting for the National Risk Management Unit to expedite these procedures with the new director in charge Luis Fernando Velasco”.

See also  The crusade of pro-life groups against abortion and LGBT + rights

Comments

You may also like

Astronomers have told when Eid-ul-Fitr will be held...

Germany will finally say goodbye to nuclear energy

Six inmates found hanged in prison in Ecuador

Fawad Chaudhry’s petition against the Prime Minister in...

Police captured in Villavicencio a subject wanted for...

Enjoy the Spillover Effect of the Consumer Expo,...

Apple blossom expected at the end of April:...

Venezuelans lead the great migratory movements of the...

The Via Crucis of tourism in the Semana...

Discarded vaccination bus starts as an ambulance in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy