A “vaccine” is known as an extortion charge of money that criminals demand to guarantee “security and protection” to a citizen. The province of Loja does not escape this reality; however, the cases remain anonymous. It is recommended to report these practices.

The collection of extortionate “vaccines” has become a frequent practice in various provinces of the country. Some citizens, business owners, report on social networks that they are threatened by people who force them to access high-interest loans to provide “security” in exchange.

In Loja, not only merchants, but also ranchers, have received this type of proposal, but they do not dare to formally file a complaint.

Juan (protected name), who is dedicated to livestock, told Diario Crónica that, a few months ago, “some unknown people offered me security, in exchange for a monthly sum of money.”

He asserted that in the canton where rustling is common, “that is why there are citizens who come from other places to ask for money in exchange for providing personal security and our land.”

In January of this year, the National Assembly approved a bill that encompasses a set of reforms aimed at strengthening comprehensive security, including tougher penalties for extortion called “vaccines.” Imprisonment of up to 10 years is established.

For the local jurist, Fausto Moreno Sánchez, the so-called “vaccines” are typified in the Comprehensive Organic Criminal Code (COIP), and are related to the crime of extortion, “they are the National Police and the Prosecutor’s Office, responsible for take procedure”.

In his opinion, this type of practice is a reflection of the insecurity that exists in the country. “The Executive and Legislative, have a debt on this issue.”

He recommended that citizens report immediately, so that “this and other crimes” be punished. In addition, to the media, he requested to undertake an information campaign to raise public awareness of the problem. (YO)

